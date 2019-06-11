Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

President Donald Trump continued to insist on Tuesday that his administration had signed a super-secret agreement with Mexico, going so far as to wave around a folded up piece of paper as proof that the deal definitely exists.

However, when asked what the agreement actually was, the president refused to offer any details, saying simply that he’d let Mexico—which has adamantly denied the existence of any such agreement—make the announcement “at the right time.”

The president’s paper-waving stunt comes as the administration pushes the line that its border security deal with Mexico—one which the president claimed last week was a result of his recent threat to impose tariffs should Mexico not step up its border security, but which had reportedly been negotiated months ago—contained secret concessions on Mexico’s part.

Speaking with reporters, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard denied, in no uncertain terms, the existence of any additional parts of the negotiated deal, saying, “there is no other thing beyond what I have just explained.”



Still, the president waved a piece of paper around, so I guess it comes down to the question of who you’re gonna believe: the Mexican Government or a pathological liar with a prop.

