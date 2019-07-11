Weeks after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration cannot add its voter-suppressing citizenship question to the 2020 Census, President Donald Trump will reportedly take executive action to have his way, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

This morning, Trump teased the announcement on Twitter, saying after his right-wing social media summit, he will host a news conference about “the Census and Citizenship.” Quite a packed day!

According to NBC News, Trump is expected to take executive action to add the citizenship question to the 2020 Census, while CBS’s Paula Reid reported the move will quite likely face immediate legal challenges. Last we heard, the administration was printing the Census documents without the question, although Trump said last week that he was thinking “very seriously” about using his executive power to push it through.

Trump has fought hard in this battle for his precious, racist citizenship question, born out of an effort to suppress immigrant, especially Latinx, communities.

In the weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration couldn’t add the question because it violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Trump undermined Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ concession on the question, told on himself for using the question as a redistricting ploy, and forced DOJ attorneys to figure something out even though they’re so plumb out of ideas that they had to get new attorneys.

For now, we’re just going to have to wait for the president to meet up with a bunch of racist supporters about being “shadow banned” on Twitter to get some clarification on what exactly he plans on doing next.