President Trump started yesterday off with a hollow call for unity and an end to hate. That sentiment lasted approximately zero seconds before he was on the attack again this morning.



Clearly enjoying the programming on Fox & Friends this morning, Trump followed up, calling himself “the least racist person.”

There you go, the least racist person watching the least racist news while commenting on a totally unrelated act of racist mass violence. Are we just days away from Trump suggesting the people who died in El Paso were the real racists? Stay tuned.