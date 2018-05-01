Dr. Harold Bornstein, Donald Trump’s personal doctor—not that one—has told CNN that Trump personally dictated the superfluous December 2015 letter which said Trump’s “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary” and that he would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein, who treated Trump dating back to 1980, told CNN. “I just made it up as I went along.” Bornstein also said that he was in a car with his wife in New York when Trump told him what he wanted to say, and compared the letter to Fargo:

“That’s black humor, that letter. That’s my sense of humor,” he said. “It’s like the movie ‘Fargo’: It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.” He said Trump read out the language as Bornstein and his wife were driving across Central Park. “(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn’t put in there,” he said. “They came to pick up their letter at 4 o’clock or something.”

Considering what actually was in the letter, it’s worth asking what Trump wanted in there that was just a little too far. (The White House didn’t respond to CNN’s request for comment.)

Up until now, Bornstein has maintained that the letter, which sounds a lot like the way Trump talks, used his words, although he said in September 2016 that he wrote it in five minutes. But Bornstein now finds himself in the middle of a high-profile battle with the White House, after saying that longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten raided his office for Trump’s medical files shortly after he got elected.

“As is standard operating procedure, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the President’s medical records,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters today. A separate source also told CNN that the only problem during the raid was that Bornstein couldn’t get the photocopy machine to work. “Bornstein was making a big deal about the request. He seemed flustered and couldn’t operate his copy machine,” CNN’s source said.

Whatever the case, the episode seems to have loosened Bornstein up a little bit. Who knows what he’ll say next!

The original Bornstein letter has since been deleted from Trump’s campaign website, but was preserved by the Internet Archive. You can read it in full below.