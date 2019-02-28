Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Allen Weisselberg, the guy who has long managed Trump’s business affairs, is probably more likely to anyone to know where the Trump Organization’s metaphorical (we hope) bodies are buried. If we’re lucky, he’ll soon be testifying to the House Intelligence Committee, according to Politico.



Weisselberg has worked for the Trump family for 40 years, making him an expert on their finances and business decisions. Last year, he was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in order to testify in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Michael Cohen.

But despite this agreement, Trump and associates still don’t believe Weisselberg will turn on them. In fact, he still works at the Trump Organization as the chief financial officer.

“He’s still a respected participant. He’s still there,” a source close to the Trump Organization told Politico. “He’s not ostracized.”

But this week, while testifying to Congress, Cohen named Weisselberg as a co-conspirator in the crimes allegedly committed by Trump and his associates. In addition to implicating Weisselberg’s involvement the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and Trump’s tax fraud, Cohen suggested that he may also know about wider tax crimes of the Trump Organization.

Now, House Democrats have zeroed in on Weisselberg, and are prepared to subpoena him.

“There seems to be overlap in a lot of the private matters with the president,” Rep. Stephen Lynch told Politico. “I think if there’s any one person who has a view of that and a perspective of that and a granular understanding of that, it will be Mr. Weisselberg.”

Earlier today, the Dems listed other potential targets of questioning, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said that the immunity agreement undertaken by Weisselberg was only in relation to the Cohen investigation, and didn’t mean he was cooperating with prosecutors on other investigations.

According to David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, Weisselberg’s immunity would require him to produce documents and answer questions truthfully about Cohen. But not necessarily to answer any questions about other topics.

For now, it seems, Trump feels comfortable keeping Weisselberg close. Weinstein has a theory on that.

“Perhaps they feel that by keeping him in the organization, they will be more aware of what he is producing,” Weinstein told Politico. “That or they believe that his testimony can’t harm them.”