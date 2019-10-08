Photo: Carolyn Kaster (AP)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted his now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect” and not—as is plain to see to anyone who is not a MAGA chud—an open invitation to meddle in the upcoming presidential election. But according to a new report from ABC News, not everyone in the White House was quite so confident.



In a two-page memo written by the still-anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president, the person recounts a White House official who was on the call relaying that the conversation was “crazy,” “frightening,” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”

Advertisement

“The official, who listened to the entirety of the phone call, was visibly shaken by what had transpired and seemed keen to inform a trusted colleague within the U.S. national security apparatus about the call,” ABC reported the whistleblower also wrote in the memo.

And despite the president’s repeated claims that his conversation was entirely on the up and up, it’s clear others in the administration were well aware that the phone call contained potentially damaging information. Late last month, the White House admitted that a transcript of the call—just as the whistleblower first claimed—was immediately moved to a classified server reserved for top secret information to shield it from scrutiny.



A totally normal and understandable decision when the call is, as the president insists, “perfect.”