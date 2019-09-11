Screenshot: Fox News

President Donald Trump firing National Security Advisor John Bolton inspired a wave of relief from people who didn’t want to go to war with Iran. As with many news cycles, however, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was not to be outdone, giving us this stellar argument last night: John Bolton is actually a “progressive,” which is why he got fired.

No, really. Here’s Carlson on Tuesday night’s show (bolding mine):



If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left. There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right—don’t let the mustache fool you, John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump Administration.

Words don’t mean anything, I guess!

Tucker’s galaxy brain take builds on the incredibly stupid reactions by centrist establishment Democrats, who saw Bolton’s firing as a troubling sign of instability within the White House’s national security apparatus.

“Today’s action by the president is just the latest example of his government-by-chaos approach and his rudderless national security policy,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “When Ambassador Bolton’s extreme views aren’t enough for you, the United States is headed for even more chaotic times.”

Compare this to what an actual progressive had to say:

Bolton’s firing plays right into Tucker’s turn, over the past few years, to a brand of populist isolationism that contradicts the intervention-heavy foreign policy consensus of the Bush (and Obama) years—while still providing ample room for xenophobic racism and outright fascism. That John Bolton represents the most violent wing of that bygone doctrine does not in any way make him a leftist, nor does Trump’s decision to fire Bolton make him a dove. (Trump has jumped at the chance to escalate existing conflicts and murder civilians with impunity). And let’s not forget that Trump hired Bolton in the first place.

