Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire today and stayed in Washington D.C. Why? We don’t know, but we do know, according to the White House, that there’s “no cause for concern.” That’s about it.

Per Pence’s press secretary Alyssa Farah:

According to Farah and White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley, “something came up” that required Pence to stay in D.C., but the White House is so far insisting that nothing is wrong. Voice of America reporter Steve Herman reported that Pence was in the White House earlier, but it was unclear if he was meeting with Trump.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with the health” of either Trump or Pence, a senior Trump administration official reportedly told Herman.

Per Herman:

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins later clarified that Pence’s fight never actually left the ground, and that officials aren’t saying why the event was canceled.

We’ve reached out to the White House for comment and will update when and if we hear back.



This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.