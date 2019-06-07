Photo: Weber County Sheriff’s Office (AP)

Officials in Utah have arrested and charged a Salt Lake City area man for allegedly making thousands of threatening phone calls to multiple Democratic lawmakers, in which he promised to “take up my Second Amendment right and shoot you liberals in the head,” among other allegations laid out in a criminal complaint unsealed this week in Utah’s U.S. District Court.

Scott Brian Haven, of Kaysville, UT, has been charged with violating 18 U.S. Code § 875 (C) which prohibits making calls across state lines which include “any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.” If convicted, Haven could face up to five years in prison, and thousands of dollars in fines.



Haven is accused of making more than 2,000 threatening calls to various Democratic officials’ Washington DC offices over the past 13 months. According to the criminal complaint, Haven stated he would that he wanted to “slice [Senator 1]’s head off and [Senator 2]’s head, too.” According to law enforcement officials, that was just one of 32 calls made to the Capital that day alone. Neither the recipients of the calls nor Haven’s intended victims were named.



Among the other subjects of his calls outlined in the complaint are Haven’s support for the Second Amendment, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In one call, he said he was “trying to teach his daughter about morality” but added that he “couldn’t do it while Democrats like [unnamed Congresswoman] were killing babies.”



“You guys really enjoy killing babies, huh?” Haven allegedly said. “Do you like being a fucking baby killer you bitch??”

In one of his most recent calls, made in late May of this year, Haven is accused of saying he was “standing right behind him [Representative 5] and was going to take him out, because the Russians want him taken out, because he is trying to remove a duly elected President.”



“I’m at his office. I’m right behind him now,” the complaint claims Haven threatened. “I’m going to shoot him in the head, I’m going to do it now, are you ready?”

During an interview with FBI agents, Haven said he’d made the calls “during periods of frustration with the way Democrats were treating President Trump.”



The Salt Lake City Tribune reports that Haven made 850 calls this past May alone, according to AT&T records.

