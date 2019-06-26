Screenshot: MSNBC

The first Democratic primary debate is underway, and right off the bat, Senator Elizabeth Warren stuck the landing in her response to a particularly stupid question about why she has so many big plans when the American economy is, ostensibly, doing so well.



“I think of it this way,” Warren began. “Who is this economy really working for?”

“It’s doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top,” she continued. “It’s doing great for giant drug companies. It’s just not doing great for people trying to get a prescription filled.”

Advertisement

Warren then went on in this fashion, listing the haves who are doing just fine, and the communities who are still suffering under economic injustices. Then she drove it home in her conclusion.

“When you’ve got a government, when you’ve got an economy, that’s doing great for those with money, and isn’t doing great for everyone else—That is corruption pure and simple,” Warren declared. “We need to call it out, we need to attack it head on, and we need to make structural chance in out government, in our economy, and in our country.”