Screenshot: CSPAN

Sen. Elizabeth Warren followed up her recent statements made on the 2020 campaign trail and social media, and used her time on the Senate floor on Tuesday to double-down on her call to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.



Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, the Massachusetts senator said the need to push forward with impeachment stems from the revelations of the Mueller Report, which “made clear that there are repeated instances of obstruction of justice,” a reference to Trump’s repeated attempts to derail the investigation.

“There is no political inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution,” Warren said. “If any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller Report they would be arrested and put in jail.”

Warren also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempts to downplay the Mueller investigation, maintaining that the proceedings should not be centered on politics, but on the tenants of separation of state and the chamber’s constitutional duties. “We took an oath not to try to protect Donald Trump, we took an oath to protect the Constitution,” Warren said. “And the way we do that is we begin impeachment proceedings now against this president.

It may not lead to anything of substance just yet given the balance of Congress, but still—hell yeah.