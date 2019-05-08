“We are now in a constitutional crisis,” House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler reportedly said following the committee’s vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt today. So, I guess it’s official, folks: the government is broken. We broke it.
“We are now in a constitutional crisis,” House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler reportedly said following the committee’s vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt today. So, I guess it’s official, folks: the government is broken. We broke it.