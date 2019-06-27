Graphic: Elena Scotti (G/O Media), Photo: Getty

Last night, we got our first real glimpse of the 2020 Democratic field. Tonight we get a second glimpse at even more of the 2020 Democratic field! (In case you haven’t heard, it’s a big ass field.)

Tonight’s debate will feature some real heavy hitters, including current frontrunner Joe Biden and 2016 runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s consistently polling in the top three this time around. Joining them are Sen. Kamala Harris, who’s racked up a slew of endorsements, and South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has come under fire recently for his handling of the police killing of 54-year old Eric Logan, a black man, in his town.

Also participating in the debate will be New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Eric Swalwell, businessman Andrew Yang, and writer and activist Marianne Williamson. Fun fact: Bennet used to be Hickenlooper’s chief of staff when the latter was mayor of Denver. Another fun fact: There will eventually come a time where no one who is alive on Earth will be aware that you ever existed.

You can watch the debate on NBC, MSNBC, and premier Spanish-language television network Telemundo, and follow along with our liveblog below. We’ll be with you through the whole thing from start (the first question) to finish (the heat death of the universe).