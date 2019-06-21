Here is a photo, courtesy of journalist Steve Clemons, of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren—colleagues, apparently friends, and currently rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination—sitting one row away from each other on a flight to Miami.

I do not know what they are thinking, or what sorts of activities they do to pass the time on a flight. If I had to guess, I’d say Bernie Sanders meditates on the fact that 30 million people in the wealthiest country in the world has ever known don’t have healthcare and gets so angry that he tires himself out and falls asleep, and Elizabeth Warren listens to the audio versions of financial law textbooks and daydreams about taking on Jamie Dimon in hand-to-hand combat.

What I do know without a shadow of a doubt, however, is that the guy sitting next to Bernie glaring into the camera is all of us reflecting on 2019 so far.

