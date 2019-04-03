It’s easy to highlight the differences between Muslims and Jews, but in fact, there are many cultural similarities. In America, the two faiths share the status of minority, monotheistic religions with both enormous influence and a history of persecution.



So can seeking common ground be a starting point for solving some of the largest problems of our time?



This is the concluding episode of the second season of The Secret Life of Muslims, a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news.

