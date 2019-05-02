Screenshot: Google

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, known for our purposes here as The Mueller Report, is set to debut as a no. 1 New York Times bestseller on not one but two lists coming May 12, Axios reported on Thursday.



The report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election—and President Trump’s cartoon villain efforts to derail it at every turn—sold just under 42,000 copies last week according to NPD BookScan.

According to the Associated Press, there are a whole bunch of these things on the market for the gullible:

Jointly edited by Scribner and The Washington Post, it sold more than any nonfiction book on the BookScan list, which tracks direct store sales and reflects around 85% of the print market. The Scribner-Washington Post, released as a paperback, also will top The New York Times’ combined print and e-book bestseller list that comes out Sunday, May 12.

I don’t mean to be overly harsh here, but: What is wrong with you people? The report (and all its redactions) can be read for free online on the Justice Department’s site. Numerous news organizations—including us!—have posted the unabridged report online. Hillary Clinton has even recorded dramatic readings of choice portions, if you’re the kind of person who’s into that sort of thing, which if you’re buying this report in hard copy, I have to assume you are.

Advertisement

The report was a major letdown for Russiagate true believers. Don’t make it worse on yourself by wasting $8.45 on it on Amazon (where it’s getting a mixed 2.5 stars), unless you crave an introduction by Alan Dershowitz.