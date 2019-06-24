Screenshot: Law Works

Hello. Question: what the fuck is this?



What. The FUCK. Is this.

Join us for an historic live play in 10 acts ripped from the pages of the Mueller Report.

Are people being paid for this? I’ll update this blog if I find out, but honestly I’m not sure if I want to know the answer. Earlier today we were discussing what it would take to break the glass of the windows of the G/O media offices, which are very high up in a building in Times Square. If I find out the answer to that question too I won’t update this blog for obvious reasons (I’ll be dead).