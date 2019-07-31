Screenshot: CNN

The latest Democratic debate is, thank god, over, which means we get to ask the big questions, like: What in the hell was Joe Biden saying in his closing statement?



All the candidates were reading out their dumb websites, and this is what Biden said, very haltingly: “If you agree with me, go to ‘Joe 30330' and help me in this fight.”

Biden’s website is JoeBiden.com. Joe30330 is...I guess some text message thing? But that is very much not what Biden said.

Naturally, the Pete Buttigieg campaign swooped in and bought the joe30330.com domain so that it now points to his campaign site.



Good job, Joe!