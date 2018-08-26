Photo: AP

Update, 9:16 pm: CBS 47 interviewed one of the other competitors, who says he beat Katz. The competitor told the news channel that Katz was “acting weird.”



Update, 8:43 pm: According to a grisly account from witnesses, Katz was “nerdy” and angry that he lost the competition before he started shooting. Witnesses implied that the death toll was higher than currently reported.



Original story continues below:

The man who killed himself and at least two others at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL, today has been identified as David Katz, according to the Baltimore Sun. Katz, 24, was from Baltimore and was reportedly participating in the tournament before he opened fire on fellow contestants.



Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced Katz’s identity in a press conference Sunday evening. He said that the FBI was aiding in the investigation. Jacksonville authorities say Katz shot contestants with a handgun, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The Buffalo Bills tweeted a photo of Katz in 2017, congratulating him for winning a Madden tournament.

Authorities seem to have entered a home related to the case in Baltimore.

As victims are treated in local hospitals, the number of dead and injured from the shooting is still not certain.

Baltimore police spokesman TJ Smith told the Sun, “we are assisting our partner law enforcement agencies with some information that has led authorities to Baltimore.”



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



CORRECTION: A previous version of this article referred to the Baltimore Police spokesperson as TJ Miller. His name is TJ Smith. We regret the error.