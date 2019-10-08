Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty)

Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is perpetually on one, but his best material usually comes out while he’s screaming on the phone at a reporter in a taxi or holding up his trusty iPad o’crimes on a cable television network. On Tuesday, he decided to take a page out of his most famous client’s book and give us an unvarnished look at a mind ruined by dementia and the Bird Site.



Earlier on Tuesday, Rudy accused congressional Democrats of authorizing via the chair of the committee rather than through a vote. This is, of course, how congressional hearings are usually scheduled.

But how could Rudy be expected to know that? After all, he only ran for president once and has taken part in many congressional hearings over the course of his career.

Later, Rudy implied that he’d rather be a suspected witch in Salem than Donald Trump:

Rudy’s ignorance about the Salem witch trials or legislative procedure, however, was no match for his understanding of McCarthyism:



In Rudy’s version of history, Joseph McCarthy was a Russian communist who was persecuting people for...not being communists? I think that sounds right. Yeah, it does.

Back on planet Earth, Rudy, who was subpoenaed last week for documents relating to his work trying to convince the Ukraine government to investigate Hunter Biden, told the Washington Post that he’ll refuse to cooperate with House investigators and that he “can’t imagine” anyone in the Trump administration who’s subpoenaed will cooperate either. Over in the Senate, however, Giuliani’s fellow Trump lackey Lindsey Graham has offered Giuliani the chance to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying that “given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine.”

Giuliani has not said yet whether or not he’s going to accept, but given his track record, we should expect him to have an unstable cable news appearance about it by the end of the day.