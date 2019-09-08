Photo: Arthur Mola (Invision/AP)

Rolling Stones leading man Mick Jagger does not like Donald Trump’s environmental policies that are going to kill us all and he wants us to know. Jagger “blasted” Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place, that were just about adequate, have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

Jagger’s sentiments were echoed by his co-star Donald Sutherland. (Oh yeah, Jagger was in Italy promoting a movie, The Burnt Orange Heresy.)

“Mick is right when he said the reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they’re being torn about. It’s the same in Brazil and they will be torn apart in England,” Sutherland told the trade publication.

Sutherland seems to be an old person who gets the stakes of our current world. “When you’re my age, when you’re 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren, you will leave them nothing if we don’t vote those people out of office in Brazil, in London, in Washington. They are ruining the world,” Sutherland told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have contributed to the ruination of it, but they are ensuring it.”