White House senior policy adviser and epic hack Stephen Miller has the personal attributes of being extremely arrogant and, at the same time, not very bright.
Miller was confronted by Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace about Trump’s racist tweets last weekend, and the subsequent racist reaction by supporters at a North Carolina rally.
Advertisement
In response, Miller tried to
follow a
strategy by White House advisers and other Republicans to divert
condemnation of Trump’s racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen
into talking points about how patriotic the president is, and how much the
congresswomen—Reps. Ilhan
Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley—hate the
United States.
It’s a tough sell, but Trump’s sycophants
never have that far to go to convince the MAGA base that what they’re seeing
and hearing isn’t really what they’re seeing and hearing.
Advertisement
The problem with Miller is that
he isn’t
very good at his job.
Miller first tried to address
the accusation that Trump is a racist.
“I think the term ‘racist’ has become a label too often
deployed by the left, [and] Democrats in this country simply to try to silence
and punish and suppress people they disagree with, speech they don’t want to
hear,” Miller
said, as Politico noted.
Advertisement
Again, the speech the “left” and “Democrats” don’t want to
hear is the sitting president telling four congresswomen—all U.S. citizens—to go
back to their own countries.
Miller then falsely claimed that Trump “was clear” that he had
disagreed with the rallygoers who chanted, “Send her back!” in reference to
Omar. Trump initially claimed on Thursday that he disagreed
with the chant, but the next day, he called the chanters “incredible
people” and “incredible patriots.”
Advertisement
Trump’s senior adviser tried to hammer the patriotism point
home: “But the core issue is that all of the people in that audience and
millions of patriotic Americans all across this country are tired of being beat
up, condescended to, looked down upon, talked down to, by members of Congress
on the left and in Washington, DC, and their allies in many corridors of the
media.
Advertisement
Miller then smeared Omar before moving on to attack Ocasio-Cortez.
“And perhaps the most shocking of all,” Miller said, “were
the comments made by Representative Ocasio-Cortez saying that our border agents
are running concentration camps, and therefore, they are Nazis, and therefore
everyone in that audience, and you and me, and everyone who supports our Border
Patrol are by extension Nazi sympathizers. We support Nazis if we support
border agents.”
Advertisement
Miller said that as an American Jew, he was “profoundly
outraged,” and Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were a “historical smear” and “sinful.”
Advertisement
Wallace pointed out the hypocrisy in claims that criticism
of government policy is un-American, given that Trump constantly whines and
complains, and attacked former President Barack Obama on numerous occasions.
Each time Miller was confronted with this type of hypocrisy,
he said he wanted to “drill down on it” or get to the “heart of the debate.”
But there really wasn’t much to that debate, other than the fact that both
Miller and Trump are unapologetic bigots who plan to carry their racist
policies and divisive rhetoric into the 2020 election.
Advertisement
“There’s a fundamental distinction between people who think
that we need to lean into and strengthen America’s core values, whether it be
our constitutional values, the rule of law, the principles of Western
civilization, or people who think that we basically need to turn America into
Venezuela,” he said.
The president, Miller argued, “ran a campaign that can be
summarized in two words: America first. There’s a huge difference between
America first and an ideology that runs down America.”
Advertisement
Trump’s many attacks against Obama are different, he claimed,
because Trump is trying to move the country closer to the “America first
ideal.” Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, meanwhile, are “fundamentally anti-American”
because she’s talking about poor immigrants, mostly from Central America. Got it.
Advertisement
Here’s more of Miller’s racist logic, which boils down to the
belief that white people love America, while people of color want to destroy
it:
“Throughout this interview, Chris, you’re continuing to conflate Donald Trump’s criticisms of President Obama versus AOC’s deep and systemic criticisms of the country itself. And so let me just cut to the heart of the issue. These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed.
“They want to tear down the structure of our country. They want it to be a socialist, open-borders country. If you, as Donald Trump says, want to destroy America with open borders, you cannot say you love your country. If you attack border agents the way that Ocasio-Cortez has, it means you have a deep-seated hatred of the nation as it exists.
“That’s why you want to erase its borders, fundamentally transform the country, and in the process, it doesn’t matter if American citizens lose their jobs, lose their homes, lose their livelihoods, lose their health coverage, and lose their very lives.
“There’s a gigantic, enormous distinction between Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to get on the world stage and put America first in every single thing we do,’ versus the view that says, ‘America should never come first, and American citizens should never come first, which is their view, and that’s what we’re going to take to the ballot box.”
Advertisement
Good luck with that.