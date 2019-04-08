It’s just a day after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced her departure from the Trump administration, so we’re still piecing together what exactly forced her hand (*cough* more racism *cough*). Still, the White House already seems inclined to blame her for issues at the border.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley went on Fox News on Monday to strongly imply that Nielsen is to blame for an alleged “influx” of migrants trying to enter the country.

“We’ve seen such an increase in the influx of people coming into this country, it’s time to do things a little differently,” Gidley said. “The president is looking around to reshape his team so that he can have the people in place to carry out his agenda, and quite frankly he has the right to do that.”

Gidley went on to say Donald Trump “predicted” the “impending disaster at the southern border,” citing the El Paso sector Border Patrol’s estimation that it was on track to apprehend 100,000 migrants in March.

Asked by host Sandra Smith what happened between the president meeting Nielsen at the U.S.-Mexico border in California on Friday to prompt her resignation on Sunday, Gidley shrugged off the question, wondering aloud why the press doesn’t want to talk about the manufactured crisis at the border instead.



“I do find it kind of interesting that the media is so focused on what happened behind the scenes with the resignation...instead of worrying about what’s happening at the border,” he said. “We have a crisis down there, an emergency, and the media refuses to focus on that but instead wants to talk about palace intrigue.”

Well OK, then how will Trump’s latest pick, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, lead the department differently? Gidley didn’t care too much to discuss that, either.

So, there’s a lot of people coming to the border, and that’s the reason being offered about why Nielsen was ousted, but stop talking about that now because it’s McAleenan’s time to carry out Trump’s racist anti-immigration policies? Got it.