With Hurricane Dorian sweeping up the Eastern seaboard, President Donald Trump gave a brief update on the storm’s progress on Wednesday, in which he hauled out a nearly week-old graphic in an effort to justify his initial—totally incorrect—claim that Dorian was headed straight for Alabama.



However, as eagle eyed Twitter user Taylor Bassett and many others quickly pointed out, Trump’s graphic seems to have been...altered slightly.

Here’s what Trump held up in the Oval Office. Notice the date and time printed in the lower lefthand side of the chart. It’s blurry but you can see that it says “August 29, 2019, 11 AM.” Note also the strange black circle moving into Alabama.

Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

And here’s the National Hurricane Center’s original chart from August 29, at 11 a.m. No circle!:



Complicating things slightly is the fact that the chart Trump held up seems, in fact, to be a match for NCH’s