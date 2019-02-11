In 1992, when Tupac first recorded his posthumous-mega-hit-to-be, Changes, he included a poignant line about the state of our nation’s voting electorate:



As we know, things changed over the next two decades—but then came the backlash in the form of Donald Trump.

Yet even as Trump and his administration glorify white racism, 2020's emerging field of Democratic candidates is shaping up to be the most diverse in history. Voters may seize the opportunity to return to those simpler times when even those with African heritage could aspire to our nation’s top political role.

So who could be the next black president?

