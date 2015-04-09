Rand Paul will need to distinguish himself from his father if he hopes to gain the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2016, but there's another famous Paul who could cast a shadow over the Kentucky senator: RuPaul. Yes, that's mostly because RuPaul stands about seven feet tall in heels, but those "Rand Paul quoting RuPaul" memes made me realize that the drag icon's been serving libertarian-leaning, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps realness for years.

