Screenshot: Fox News

When a white supremacist manifesto allegedly posted by the El Paso shooting suspect first began making the rounds on Saturday night, it was hard not to feel a sense of familiarity.



From a New York Times summary of the manifesto (emphasis mine):

It spoke of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” It detailed a plan to separate America into territories by race. It warned that white people were being replaced by foreigners.

Hey, where have I heard that kind of violent extremist talk before? Oh, that’s right: on Fox News, constantly.

A tiny, tiny sample follows. See if you can spot the pattern (emphasis mine throughout):

Tucker Carlson, 7/9/19:

This cannot continue. It’s not sustainable. No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and survive. The Romans were the last to try that, with predictable results.

Laura Ingraham, 6/18/19 podcast:

No longer can they claim to be for border enforcement, or “Oh yeah, we’re for enforcing the border, oh yeah, we’re for—we’re for keeping the country safe. And oh yeah, we’re not for illegal immigration, we’re for legal immigration”— that’s what they used to say That’s what the Obama folks and the Clinton folks used to say, but no longer. No, you’re for replacing the current American population, or swamping the current American population, with a new population of people who are perhaps more hospitable to socialist ideals.

Tucker Carlson, 5/21/19:

The American piñata has been getting pummeled for decades and now it has finally come apart. Our national wealth is up for grabs by whomever gets here first, and they are coming. Over just the past year, 1% of the entire population of the nation of Guatemala has moved to the United States. A Wall Street Journal piece last month described the plight of that country’s villages. Some of them are literally depopulating as people stream north to America’s generous welfare state. Meanwhile a new study from the Federation for Immigration Reform, FAIR, given exclusively to this show, shows the scale on which the United States is being plundered.

Tucker Carlson, 12/13/18:

Our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided. Immigration is a form of atonement.

Fox & Friends, 11/2/18:

When you see a lot of young men carrying the flag of their country to your country to break your laws, it looks a lot more like an invasion than anything else.

Laura Ingraham, 8/7/18:

In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like.

I could go on. This is not some fringe ideology confined to the dark corners of the web. It’s being peddled constantly by some of our highest-profile media figures—oh, and by the president of the United States.