With so much focus on today’s middle class during the opioid crisis, we take a look at a similar epidemic of the ‘80s and ‘90s, when crack devastated black communities and users were criminalized to the harshest extent of the law.



Check out this video to see how addicts back then were treated in the media and by our criminal justice system.



Producer: Yasmin Nouh

Host: Myra Iqbal

Senior Producer: Alex Clark