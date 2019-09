Screenshot: John Roberts (Twitter)

Here is John Bolton’s letter of resignation as Donald Trump’s national security advisor, courtesy of Fox News’ John Roberts.

Short and to the point. But I have one big question: Why is it folded? If I was giving a letter to the president I wouldn’t fold it. It’s a big deal letter and you’re folding it in half?

Did John Roberts print out a copy and fold the copy and take a picture? Is it a printer error? Is it Casual Printing Tuesday at the White House?

A mystery.