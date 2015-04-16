Just days after Michelle MacLaren exited Wonder Woman over creative differences with Warner Brothers, the studio has named a new director: Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker behind 2003's Monster.

Ironically, among the movies Jenkins is best known for is one she didn't actually end up directing: Thor 2. She was set to helm the Marvel sequel in 2011, but left the project due to, you guessed it, creative differences.

It's heartening that Warner Brothers has stayed committed to finding Wonder Woman a female director, a rarity for superhero movies. We're rooting for you, Patty, so knock 'em out.

