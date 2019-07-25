Screenshot: Twitter

This, to me, is genuinely hilarious: NBC News analyst Howard Fineman found himself in a controversy of his own making last night when he brag-tweeted a photo of a lively party at New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd’s house, which was apparently so crowded that two VIPs—Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer—were still outside the house.



Fineman tweeted (and then deleted):

In the picture, Pelosi is all smiles as she greets Dowd after a long day of watching the useless grilling of Robert Mueller, to which her response was uhhhh a chart. This party also came after Pelosi gave a recent, now-infamous interview to Dowd in which she lobbed attacks at the Squad, setting in motion Donald Trump’s vilifying the four congresswoman for days and days on end.

But the real loser here was Fineman, forced to delete his tweet because it’s not the “old days” anymore:

Advertisement

Won’t someone think of the poor elites, those members of the DC establishment, so close in their goals and shared notions of the world that they party together in Georgetown. Yes, everyone hates you, and with very good reason.