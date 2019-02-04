Photo: White House

Let’s check and see who Donald Trump is inviting to the State of the Union: we’ve got the families of people murdered by illegal immigrants, recovering opiate addicts, DHS agents, cops, and... a kid named Joshua Trump.



Who is Joshua Trump, you may ask? Let’s talk about Joshua Trump.

From the White House:

Joshua Trump is a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware. He appreciates science, art, and history. He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future. His hero and best friend is his Uncle Cody, who serves in the United States Air Force. Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name. He is thankful to the First Lady and the Trump family for their support.

That’s right: Joshua Trump is a tween victimized by the liberal elite for the crime of his last name.

Here’s a story. When I was in middle school and high school, I got teased a lot for my last name (it’s a Jewish last name, rare in California where I grew up, that is a colloquial term for penis). It was shitty and embarrassing! But after years of embarrassment, as an adult, I moved somewhere (New York City), where there were a bunch of other Weiners. My name wasn’t weird anymore. I was among people who accepted me.

More importantly, I grew up. I still get the occasional friendly rib, but since I’m not 12 years old, I don’t care. Even the emergence of Anthony Weiner couldn’t make me ashamed of my name, though it is weird when people ask whether I’m related to him.

This is all to say: everyone is embarrassed by things about themselves when they’re in sixth grade. It’s normal and totally understandable. What’s not normal? Going to the State of the Union as “the kid bullied because he has the same last name as the president.”

Joshua, here’s some advice, from one person with an easily ridiculed name to another: in order to transcend it, you gotta own it. Getting invited to the State of the Union as “that bullied kid” is NOT gonna make things easier for you with the kids at school. If your name wasn’t already inextricably linked to the president’s, it is now.

Joshua, we’re pulling for you. Stay strong.