Screenshot: Twitter

On Tuesday evening, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib—one of two Muslim women in congress—shared a picture of a note left on her congressional office door, accusing her of anti-Semitism.



The note also happened to be addressed to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar—the other Muslim woman in Congress—whose district is nearly 700 miles away from Tlaib’s. It was stuck just inches away from Tlaib’s nameplate, which prominently identifies the office as not belonging to Omar.

The note came during yet another flare-up of publicity surrounding Omar. Speakers at this year’s AIPAC conference have made Rep. Omar’s recent comments on the power and influence of the Israel lobby a centerpiece of their annual pro-Israel confab, with both Republicans and Democrats issuing not-so-thinly veiled allegations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman—who, again, is not Rashida Tlaib. Omar has responded forcefully to the attacks.

It’s bitterly ironic that people tossing around allegations of racism in an attempt to vilify one of the two Muslim women in congress can’t even figure out which one they’re supposed to be smearing.