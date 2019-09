Photo: Getty

All I want: A 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner whose damn TEETH don’t fly out when you’re driving!!



Tonight, it sure looks like that man was not Joe Biden. Watch very carefully until the end:

Let’s see that again, in gif form:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Note to staffers: Use the good denture paste on debate night!

Meanwhile, Biden’s eye was still looking awfully bloody. This guy needs Medicare for All, for himself, ASAP.