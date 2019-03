As a rising star in pro wrestling, Adeel Alam ditched his bad guy image and decided to become the hero he wanted to see as a kid. Today, millions of fans have cheered on the WWE wrestler known as Mustafa Ali. In this episode of The Secret Life of Muslims, Adeel explains just how significant his character is in the wrestling world.



The Secret Life of Muslims is a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news. Check out new episodes every Wednesday.