The 2020 race is young, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is sitting pretty in early polls and fundraising numbers—the best imperfect metrics we have at this point. He’s also making the right people irrationally angry, which is my own metric of choice.



So it’s puzzling why he would feel the need to go on Fox News for a town hall event, but that’s what he’s doing. It’s taking place on April 15 in Bethlehem, PA. As Politico reported on Wednesday, the network’s Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will host the program. Incidentally, Baier tweeted his support Tuesday for fellow Fox News head Jeanine Pirro, who was briefly suspended for her naked Islamophobia.

The town hall will focus on “economy and jobs.” Economy and jobs, the only issues people care about. I’m willing to bet serious money that this ends up being a whole bunch of pointed questions about the Green New Deal, about why Sanders wants to take away the private insurance we all love so much, and about some newspaper column he wrote decades ago, with a question about the deficit thrown in for good measure. Will he be asked about expanding the social safety net for all Americans, about workers’ rights, or about Medicare for All? I won’t hold my breath.

The chance that Sanders brings over some Trump voters is a spectral vision that remains to be seen, but I’d argue that the ones who are already tuned into Fox News when that town hall starts aren’t going to move an inch on this pinko socialist.

Bernie, my Dad, my guy: You really don’t have to go on Fox News. Don’t do it. Please.