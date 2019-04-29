Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

The Baylor women’s basketball team, this year’s NCAA champions, visited the White House today and presented the president with a jersey. Trump, of course, made it real weird.



That’s a uh... weird thing to say! Why would you say that?

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey did a reasonable job of being pretty low key about it, deflecting with a comment about how maybe he could give it to Melania instead. It’s was unclear just whose arms in particular the president was talking about but... in the context of a women’s basketball team... Yuck, man.

Also to Mulkey’s credit, this:

We’ll call that a dunk, sure.