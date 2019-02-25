Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty)

Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony was a largely meh affair, save for one brief moment of political righteousness courtesy of filmmaker Spike Lee, which came during his acceptance speech after he won for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

President Donald Trump, who is literally hours away from sitting down to negotiate a high stakes nuclear treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was not amused.

Why does Trump feel the need to respond to something that happened at the Oscars? Why is he falling back on the same tired talking points to attack one of the most successful filmmakers of all time? Should he, of all people, really being making fun of someone else’s ability to read their prepared remarks?

Advertisement

It’s only Monday, folks. Buckle up.