This is just great, great stuff.

Here’s Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a very corrupt and very, very, very bad man—and Donald Trump—a very corrupt and very, very, very bad man, apart from whatever the Mueller investigation reportedly says—sharing a laugh about all of their corruption scandals and their further efforts to doom any semblance of peace in the Middle East.

Two buddies, celebrating great things with some great jokes. It doesn’t get better than this, folks.