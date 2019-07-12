Screenshot: Gerry Connolly (Twitter)

As acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Thomas Homan oversaw some of the Trump administration’s worst treatment of undocumented and migrant communities. He is an unrepentant ghoul, and on Friday, for a brief, glorious moment, he received a deeply satisfying fraction of the rage and righteous indignation he deserves.



Appearing before the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on “The Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment,” Homan sat quietly while Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly passionately decried the plight of migrant children held in federal custody. But when Connolly posed a question to Department of Homeland Security Acting Inspector General Jennifer Costello, and then invited another witness on the panel to speak, Homan attempted to butt in—and was immediately shot down.



“I’m not calling on you, sir!” Connolly forcefully exclaimed. “This is my time!”



“This is ridiculous,” Homan murmured, while an increasingly incensed Connolly shouted “You’re not at the border right now—You’re in a hearing room!”

Homan, who once declared that “no population is off the table” when it came to the risk of deportation, shut the hell up.



This is how every single one of the monsters who had a role in separating children from their parents and locking them in cages should be handled.

